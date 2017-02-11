KARACHI - Gulshan-e-Iqbal police registered a case against around 40 students associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London on the complaint of an MQM-Pakistan activist after a clash between the two sides on the university campus on Friday.

According to details, workers of the two MQM factions clashed with each other and many of them were injured. Students of both factions used batons and stones against each other. Police rushed to the spot, but workers of both factions left the campus and no arrest was made. Following the clash, MQM-Pakistan activist Zahir Ahmed lodged an FIR.

MQM-London activists Ali Mustafa, Ali Zaidi, Hammad Zia, Taimur, Adeel, Zain and around 35 to 40 others had attacked the MQM-Pakistan activists.

In his statement, the complainant said that following the attack five workers of the MQM Pakistan were injured and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Police registered an FIR and started investigation with no arrest.

It’s worth mentioning here that MQM Pakistan workers were trying to open an office on the campus when a large number of MQM London activists rushed to the spot and chanted slogans against MQM Pakistan. During the skirmish five of the students were slightly wounded and released from the hospital after first aide.

Sources privy to the matter said that MQM Pakistan managed to strengthen its position and establish party structure across the city.

The All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation, student wing of the MQM, remains associated with MQM London chief Altaf Hussain.