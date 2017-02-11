LARKANA - Renowned archaeologists from USA, UK, France, Spain, Japan and Italy read out their research papers on Mohenjo Daro and Indus Valley Civilisation at the three-day international conference here on Friday. The technical aspects of the research papers were thoroughly discussed by the experts at the International Conference. The conference saw low participation. Even Provincial Minister For Culture And Archaeology Syed Sardar Ali Shah, local administration and historical society representatives were absent from the important session.

The research papers were on technical aspects dealing with excavation carried out hitherto and measures taken to protect and preserve the sites for posterity, Mid-term plans for site preservation and promotion of tourism were also suggested. The experts also discussed the signs of the Indus script discovered; seals carving techniques and other related issues.