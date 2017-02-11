KARACHI - Speakers at a ceremony here on Friday suggested that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be developed with the primary focus on high-tech manufacturing with a number of industrial clusters along its path.

They were speaking at the inauguration of the first Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Karachi University. They said the centre was a joint effort to serve people of the two countries. They said that Chinese and Unani were the ancient medicine systems of holistic and natural healing. Chinese Consul General Wang Yu and Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan inaugurated the research centre and delivered lectures.

Prof Dr Yuhui Qin, president of the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM), China; former federal minister for science and technology and former chairman of Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and Director of ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary also spoke.

Prof Hubiao Chen along with other Chinese officials and Pakistani scholars were also present on the occasion. The Chinese consul general said that like CPEC the Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre would also be beneficial for people of the two countries. “Two old institutions, ICCBS and the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, worked together to establish such a useful research facility in Pakistan. Also, China will offer more students exchange programmes in future,” he said.

VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said the new Pak-China project would broaden the horizon of this largest public university in the country. He said that his university was passing through a crucial time and problems at the varsity needed to be solved. “I have accepted vice chancellorship as a challenge,” he said.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman said that CPEC had enormous potential to launch Pakistan into today’s knowledge-driven world. He said that CPEC should be developed with the primary focus on high-tech manufacturing with a number of industrial clusters along its path. Each of these clusters should be a powerful knowledge hub with four key components: technical training centres producing highly qualified technicians, tech parks to support new start-ups, high-value agriculture and mineral extraction and processing, he said. Prof Dr Yuhui Qin said that traditional Chinese medicines were widely used in China and were becoming increasingly prevalent in other parts of the world. He said that CPEC was a massive project that would equally benefit people of Pakistan and China.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said this was the country’s first Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre, which had been set up for the benefit of humanity. He said that Chinese and Unani systems were ancient medicine systems of holistic and natural healing. He said that traditional Chinese and Unani medicines focused more on the patient than the disease.