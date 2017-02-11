KARACHI - “The KLF is held to celebrate rich, ancient and diverse cultures and literatures of Pakistan so that they flourish and bloom and make an impact by becoming accessible to a wider public,” said Ameena Saiyid, managing director of Oxford University Press (OUP) and director of the Karachi Literature Festival at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th Karachi Literature Festival at Beach Luxury Hotel on Friday.

“KLF creates spaces where cultural and intellectual energies gain release and knowledge and understanding, both about today’s world, ourselves, and our history and civilisation, are not only disseminated but also questioned and debated critically. We are also taking the Karachi Literature Festival to London where it will be held at the Southbank Centre on 20 May 2017, to celebrate Pakistan’s culture and literature and the 70th anniversary of its creation,” she added.

Around 136 Pakistani and 40 international authors and speakers from 10 countries are participating in the festival. Mustansar Hussain Tarar and Ayesha Jalal were the keynote speakers at the inauguration. “KLF is not merely a local affair. With participants and visitors from all over the country, from all four provinces and all of our major cities, this is truly an all-Pakistan event. More so, with participants from India, UK, USA, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh, and Maldives, it is truly an international event,” said Asif Farrukhi, co-founder of the Karachi Literature Festival.

At the event there are 18 book launches and more than 70 sessions. A vibrant programme, encapsulating talks, panel discussions, readings, book launches, English and Urdu mushaira, stand-up comedy, author signings, performing arts, art exhibition, film screenings, art strand, book fair, literary awards, and a food court, has been lined up for the festival.