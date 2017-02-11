KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari on Friday denied that Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja linked his party to target killing of police officials from 1995 to 96.

He said the Sindh Police chief should keep in mind that his predecessor Zulfiqar Cheema had said in an interview that former interior minister Naseerullah Khan Babar had launched an operation against the Urdu-speaking community of urban Sindh and that President Farooq Leghari had dissolved the federal government of Benazir Bhutto on December 5, 1996 on charges of extrajudicial killings in Karachi.

Faisal, who is a member of the MQM-P coordination committee, said this while addressing a press conference at party’s temporary headquarters in PIB Colony. MQM leader Aminul Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

Faisal said the operation led to extrajudicial killings, illegal arrests and forced disappearance of MQM workers. He said that law enforcement officials should keep all this in mind before making any statement against his party.

When AD Khowaja was appointed Sindh Police chief, he said, party activist Wasim Raja was arrested by the police in Orangi Town. Later, he said, his tortured body was found. He said that his party had staged protests against extrajudicial killing of workers and some officials were suspended at that time. Later, he said, police contacted families of the victims for a compromise.

On the other hand, he said, Lyari was ruled by gangsters for long. The police, instead of taking any action against them, remained helpless. Many police personnel were murdered, he said. He alleged that police provided shelter to target killers and Lyari gangsters used to roam in police vehicles.

He alleged that some police personnel were taking bribe in different localities of the city in various cases and emerging as a sign of terror across the city. He demanded that law enforcement agencies and the provincial government hold such people accountable.

Turing his guns to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the MQM leader said that a political leader who used to visit Karachi annually was giving statements to spoil the political atmosphere and political forces of the city. He said that Imran wanted to conquer Karachi by saying negative things about stakeholders of the city.

Without naming the PSP leadership, Faisal said that some newborn leaders during a public meeting in Peshawar used abusive language and alleged that MQM London and Pakistan were two sides of the same coin.

He said the MQM-P leadership never said rubbish things in politics and it would not pay the critics back in abusive language. He said the MQM-Pakistan had not only parted ways with the MQM-London, but it had also abandoned policies of the MQM London.

Faisal accused the PPP-led Sindh government of neglecting urban region of the province and said the ruling party did not focus on development of the city because it was not getting votes from people of this region in elections.

The Sindh IG had told the business community in Karachi earlier this week that police officers who carried out the Karachi operation in 80s to 90s were targeted and murdered and their murderers were now in the assemblies.