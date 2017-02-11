KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least nine suspects, including those associated with the militant wing of a political party, in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city on Friday. According to details, the Rangers and police claimed to have arrested nine outlaws, including members of militant outfits, Lyari Gang and operatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Security agencies arrested three accused associated with the MQM London and recovered weapons from them. Sources said that accused were involved in the killing of various members of rival political groups. The accused were shifted to an unknown location for investigation.

On the other side, the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested two militants associated with defunct Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and recovered weapons from them.

A CTD official said that arrested militants were involved in a number of sectarian killing cases. Police recovered an SMG, TT pistol and two hand grenades from them.

Alfalah police arrested accused Javaid Irani, who was wanted to the police in a number of criminal cases. Police said the accused was arrested after an encounter near Azim Pura graveyard where police rushed on a tip off and arrested him after an exchange of fire.

Separately, PIB police found shot-dead body of a man on Lyari Riverbed. Police said that assailants killed the deceased and threw his body on the riverbed at least five days ago. Police shifted the body to the hospital for an autopsy.