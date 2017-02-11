KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Karachi General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani on Friday said that key figures of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement would join the PPP soon.

He was addressing a press conference at the PPP Media Cell where local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) announced joining the PPP. He was accompanied by PPP MNA Shahjahan Baloch and Rashid Rabbani. He said that they were in touch with some key MQM personalities and soon they would be part of the PPP. “This is a wrong perception that entire Urdu-speaking community was associated with the MQM,” he said.

Ghani said that they would welcome people from different political parties who had joined PPP ranks. He said that everybody was aware of the role of the PPP for strengthening democracy in the country.

He said that it was the vision of the party that people from different political parties were joining hands with the PPP for a better future.

Responding to a query, Saeed Ghani opposed condition of CNIC of the head of the family for registration from the census team and said that all people should be counted in the census count so that real figures of immigrants could be revealed.

He rubbished aside claims that PPP was involved in giving clean chit to those involved in killing policemen in the city and said that they were not in government during the 1996-2008 tenure.

“We got a demoralised police force in 2008 and then we gave them the courage to fight against the menace of terrorism.”

Earlier on January 8, several activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and Awami National Party (ANP) joined the PPP after their meeting with Senator Saeed Ghani.

The announcement was made at a press briefing after the meeting. Those who joined the PPP were Saqib Umar and Kamran Siddiqui of the PSP; Maulana Khair Hussain, Maulana Nusrat Ali and Maulana Sajjad of the MWM; Muhammad Ismail, Zain Raza, Ahmed, Nazish, Kashif and Abdul Majid of the MQM and Zaheer Ahmed and Saddam of the ANP.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that a large number of people wanted to join the PPP. “Important figures of some political parties will also make announcements about joining the PPP soon,” he said. He said the PPP wanted to take all stakeholders along for progress and prosperity of the city.

Responding to MQM leaders’ call for division of the Sindh province, Ghani said that they should first take control of Nine Zero and then think about division of the province. He said that courts should dispense justice to people in due course of time because delay in justice would tantamount to denial of justice.

Ghani said that many more members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would join the PPP soon. He said, “Bogus cases have been lodged against former minister for petroleum Dr Asim Hussain.” He said, “Hundreds of people were pledging their allegiance to the PPP. The PTI will lose many of its members soon.”