KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in the light of education emergency in the province, has decided to upgrade 10 technical institutions, two in each division, to impart quality education to the youth. He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on STEVTA here at Chief Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant on STVTA Shahid Taheem, Universities & Boards Secretary Naveed Shaikh, Colleges Secretary Riaz Memon, Social Welfare Secretary Niaz Abbasi, IT Secretary Pervaiz Sihar, STEVTA MD Rafique Buriro and others.

Buriro told the chief minister that there were 2,800 technical institutions in the province where technical education and training was being imparted to the youth in different trades.

The chief minister said that in the first phase he wanted to establish 10 state-of-the-art technical institutions to offer quality education and produce good students who could earn good name for them and their institutions. “These institutions should be like a brand – their name should be enough to get job or onward enrolment,” he said.

He said that these institutions were in five administrative divisions -- Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana. He said that he wanted to establish 10 state-of-the-art institutions; two in each division. He directed the secretary of Universities & Boards to upgrade the existing institutions and give them good faculty, job-oriented technical courses and best facilities.

The chief minister directed the secretary concerned to submit him a plan for the purpose. “I will provide necessary funds and facilities,” he said. “I want good technical education,” he said.

The chief minister also directed the STEVTA administration to introduce Chinese language courses. Under the CPEC and non-CPEC projects thousands of Chinese are going to invest in Sindh therefore Chinese language know how would turn to be an additional qualification for jobs.

Concluding the meeting, the chief minister said that he would be visiting technical centres working all over Sindh.

NEPAL EVOY CALLS ON CM

The ambassador of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House on Friday. At the meeting, issues pertaining to trade, commerce and cultural activities were discussed. The two sides agreed on exchange of delegations between the two countries.

On the request of the ambassador, the chief minister said that he would request the federal government to start direct flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Nepal.

This would facilitate the traders travelling to and from Nepal, he said.

The chief minister presented a memento and the traditional Sindhi shawl to the visiting guest as a token of respect.