KARACHI - Speakers at a meeting of Shura Hamdard urged the government to do whatever it can to root out corruption from the Pakistani society because terrorism was a by-product of corruption.

The meeting was held on the theme: “Corruption and terrorism” and it was presided over by Justice (r) Haziqul Khairi at a local hall. Sadia Rashid, president of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, was also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, guest speaker and former MNA Dost Muhammad Faizi questioned why Pakistan had lagged far behind the countries, which won freedom at the same time as Pakistan? “It is because of the prevailing confusion in Pakistan regarding its political system. Whether it will be a secular state or an Islamic state? Whether Pakistan is home to one nation or different nationalities? Which language will be the national language of Pakistan?” he said, adding that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had categorically declared that Urdu would be the national language of Pakistan and Pakistan would be a democratic Islamic welfare state and Pakistan was a homeland of one nation.

He lamented that after the death of Quaid all his sayings were neglected. “We saw conflict over construction of Kalabag Dam and matters related to CPEC. This confusion should end in the larger interest and development of the country,” he added.

Syed Zahoor Ahmed, also a guest speaker, said that those who were defending their homes and homeland could not be labelled as terrorists. Therefore, a correct definition of terrorism should be found, he added.

Commodore (r) Sadeed Anwar Malik was of the view that death penalty must be imposed on corrupt people as was being done in China. In this regard necessary legislation be made accordingly. In order to have quick verdicts on cases of terrorism, “we should change the witness law and replace it with French law in which the criminal or accused has to provide the proof of his innocence.”

Prof Dr Khalida Ghaus opposed death penalty on corruption and said that it would not be helpful in eradicating corruption. A change in social behaviour and mindset would be fruitful instead, she said. Stability of democracy and strengthening of country’s institutions would be more fruitful for the reduction of corruption in the country. Using religion in every matter was wrong and an immoral act as it paved the way of corruption, she concluded.

Haq Nawaz Akhtar, former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Dr Tanveer Khalid, Prof Kafeel Ahmed, Engineer Anwarul Haq, Naushaba Khalil, Zafar Iqbal, Shamim Kazmi, Nusrat Nasarullah, Huma Baig, Usman Damohi, Khalid Ikramullah Khan and Mussarrat Akram also spoke.

Shura also condoled death of Urdu novelist Bano Qudsia and offered fateha the departed soul.