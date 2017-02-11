KARACHI - Two more university students were killed in separate road mishaps on Friday.

Students staged a protest against the reckless driving, which claimed lives of four students on University Road in recent days. According to details, Ghulam Khan, resident of Patail Para, was killed in a hit-and-run incident near Patail Para. Police managed to arrest the conductor of the bus bearing registration number P-0384, Ghulam Murtaza. The driver of the bus managed to flee. Police said the deceased student jumped off the bus at his destination when the driver did not stop the bus at the stop. As a result, the student was trapped in the wheels of the bus and killed at the spot.

A week ago, a female university student was killed in a mishap on University Road. Police said that Hunzara and her friend Sadaf were hit by a bus. As a result, Sadaf died at the scene. Hunzara remained under treatment at a local hospital and succumbed to her injures on Friday.

Scores of Federal Urdu University students staged a protest against the death of four university students in road accidents in the last couple of days. Students said that four university students -- Kiran, Sadaf, Hunzara and Rabia -- were killed in different accidents in the last couple of days due to the under-construction University Road.

The protesting students raised slogans against the Sindh government and other authorities concerned. They said that frequent accidents were occurring due to the under-construction road, which was started without any proper planning and alternative routes. Following the protest, a severe traffic jam was seen on University Road. Heavy contingents of police rushed to the scene and tried to dispersed the students, but failed to negotiate with the students demanding compensation for victims’ families. Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra reached the scene and negotiated with the students. He promised Rs0.5 million for the family of each victim as compensation and committed to donate two buses to the university. Following the assurance from Vohra, the protesting students dispersed.