KARACHI - Two sisters were wounded in a hand grenade attack on their house on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

The sisters, 19-year-old Samreen and 17-year-old Sanam, were wounded when their house in Koohi Goth in Landhi came under a grenade attack.

The victim girls were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where doctors termed their condition out of danger. Police quoted girls’ father, Qadir Bakhsh, as saying that the incident occurred when his daughters were asleep. He said his relative Sajid was involved in the incident. “Sajid wanted to marry one of my daughters, but we rejected his proposal,” he told police in his recorded statement. He said the accused had been hurling threats at him and his family.

Police officials reached the scene and collected the evidence. They said the accused was member of a gang and a drug addict. Shah Latif SHO Akhlaq Ahmed said that police had registered FIR No. 16/17 against the accused on the application of Bakhsh and initiated investigation into the incident. He said that police had yet to ascertain the motive for the incident. No arrest had been made until Tuesday evening when this report was filed.