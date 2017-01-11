KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested nearly half a dozen suspects, including chief of a gang of target killers. Tipu Sultan police said that the accused, Azad Azeemuddin, was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police at Tipu Sultan Road.

“A Kalashnikov and a TT pistol were also recovered from his possession,” read a press release issued by Tipu Sultan police station.

It added the accused, during initial interrogation, revealed that he used to operate two commanders of a militant wing of a political party in Orangi Town.

“The commanders were Alauddin alias Kala Pappu and Ghulam Rabbani alias Firaun, who are already arrested,” he disclosed.

The accused further revealed that both the commanders were at the head of 32 target killers and the groups were involved in at least 15 cases of target killings, number of cases of extortion and other criminal activities.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Separately, Rangers also claimed to have arrested five suspects during the ongoing targeted raids conducted in various parts of the city, including Bin Qasim, Malir and Liaquatabad areas. Ranger’s spokesperson said that arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were later shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning.