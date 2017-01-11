KARACHI - Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani on Tuesday criticised the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited for its failure to complete the ongoing projects and schemes in various villages of the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Planning and Development on gasification of villages and maintenance and rehabilitation of dangerous school buildings in the Shaheed Benazirabad District.

MPAs Sarfraz Shah and Mir Muhammad Hayat and officials of the education department and SSGC were also present at the meeting.

The minister questioned SSGC officials for persistently ignoring the ongoing schemes in the province. He said that Sindh was a major contributor to overall gas production in the country, but most part of the province was without gas. He said that elected representatives had to bear the brunt of SSGC’s failure to supply gas to Sindh villages.

Bijarani also raised the issue of gas loadshedding and the problem of low gas pressure, which disrupted everyday life in most parts of the province.

The standing committee told the SSGC to complete the ongoing projects by March so that people of various villages could get the facility of natural gas.

MPA Syed Sarfraz Shah told the meeting that the SSGC managing director would not meet the elected representatives or take their phone calls.

The chairman of the standing committee directed the officials of the SSGC to ensure presence of the managing director at the next meeting otherwise a letter would be written to higher authorities seeking his removal.

It was decided at the meeting that the issue of poor performance of the SSGC would be taken up at the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Department of Works and Education briefed the committee in detail about the ongoing schemes involving repair and maintenance of dangerous schools in the Shaheed Benazirabad District.

Bijarani disapproved of release of just 30 percent of funds for repair and maintenance schemes. He said the education department had forced several children to study in dangerous schools.

He asked officials of the education department, “What if your children are made to seek education in such ramshackle buildings?” The MPA complained that elected representatives were not taken onboard for selection of schools for rehabilitation and this was contempt of people’s mandate.

The chairman of the Standing Committee directed the secretaries of colleges and schools to brief the committee at the next meeting about progress on various ongoing schemes and allocated funds.