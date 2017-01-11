Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan needs an interior minister of Naseerullah Babar’s stature, having both brain and bravery to deal with terrorists with an iron hand.

Major General (r) Naseerullah Babar was a PPP leader who served as Interior Minister under Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during 1993-96 and is remembered as a strongest interior minister. His 6th death anniversary was observed on Tuesday.

Paying homage to late Babar, the PPP chairman said that his services are remarkable and he remains the only interior minister who drove alone on Karachi streets while commanding clean-up operation in Karachi.