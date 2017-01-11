KARACHI - A three-day Pak Water Expo opened here at Expo Centre on Tuesday with Rs10 million deals on day one.

The event will introduce world’s most modern water related technologies.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro inaugurated the expo, while Director Prime Kamran Abbasi and Director K-IV Project Dr Saleem were also present on the occasion.

Pak Water Expo, a second exhibition of its kind, is exclusively focused on water and water-related industries, and has been organised by Prime Event Management in collaboration with Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB). Local and international exhibitors will display their technology and equipment at the expo for the potential household and industrial consumers all under one roof.

More than 35 companies are showcasing their products and equipments used for water treatment, water desalination, water conservation, water distribution, wastewater management, effluent treatment, water recycle and reuse and waste water sludge disposal.

Talking to media persons after visiting the expo, Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro lamented that a large number of companies selling mineral water were not registered.

He directed the officials to finalise a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) and ensure that it was implemented in letter and spirit.

“In order to address water shortage issue, we will have to go for water desalination in Karachi,” Shoro said, and added, “Many industries and domestic consumers are already using desalination plants, which is good and should be promoted.”

Responding to a question about Dr Farooq Sattar offer of support, Shoro said that he would first request him to lend a helping hand in the ongoing 100-day cleanliness campaign in the city.

“After this campaign, we will request him to support us in overcoming the water shortage,” he added.

Sharing details of the event, Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi told that Pak Water Expo was a perfect platform for water & wastewater industry. “Its focus is to make consumers aware of latest technology of water purification system in the world.”

He told that 10 million deals were matured on day one, and he was expecting more than 30 million business agreements during these three days.

Abbasi pointed out that water was a requirement in every industry be it agro, dairy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, power, chemical, beverage, auto, sugar or any other. “Virtually every industry has water related equipment and plants installed.

In recent years, the importance of water has begun to determine policy making by every government,” he elaborated. He hoped that the event would offer tremendous business opportunities to companies and people related to water and related industries.

On the second day of the expo, a summit will be held, in which Dr Atif Mustafa, Farhan Arooj, Director Engineering, Universal Environmental Engineering, Malaysia and Engineer Malik Saleemullah Saeed, Director Business Development WEMS Group of Companies will deliver their lectures. The exhibition will remain open from 10 am till 7 pm.