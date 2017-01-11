KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Shah vowed on Tuesday to complete feasibility and planning for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project within three months and said the government would work round the clock for completion of the project.

He vowed to remove encroachments on the land allocated for the KCR and told land grabbers to vacate the land on their own otherwise the government would take stern action against them. He stated this during his visit to the KCR route along with Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra and the Karachi Development Authority director general.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that around 700,000 million people would benefit from the KCR. He said that all stakeholders would cooperate with the government to remove encroachments on the KCR route.

He said the federal government, provincial government and other parties were on the same page on completion of the KCR project. All stakeholders showed their interest in resolving transport issues facing Karachi, he said.

Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been taking a keen interest in the KCR project. He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had recommended inclusion of the KCR project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) along with the projects such as Keti Bandar and special industrial zones. “We also have the cooperation of the federal government on this project,” he said.

Giving details of the KCR project, the minister said that 24 stations would be set up on the route of the project. He said that Japanese organisation JICA had given 46 recommendations on the project and 45 of them were accepted, but the company withdraw from the project. “The government approached JICA again and offered it to work on the project, but it rejected the offer.”

Replying to a query, Shah said anybody supporting the encroachers and land grabbers or putting hurdles in the way of the project would be exposed.