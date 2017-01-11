KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday inaugurated an OPD facility at Kidney Centre at Nazir Hussain Memorial Hospital in Federal B Area.

Akhtar also distributed dialysis machines to various charity hospitals and said the Nazir Hussain Kidney Centre would provide free treatment to 900 kidney patients. On this occasion, the mayor gave away five dialysis machines to Dr Javaid Shaikh, medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College and 10 machines to Dr Khalil Ahmed, medical superintendent of Landhi Medical Complex. He said that these machines had been distributed to facilitate the poor patients who could not afford expensive treatment. He said the number of kidney patients had been increasing therefore Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Nazir Hussain Memorial Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex had been activated to facilitate kidney patients. He said that a proportional increase in the population of the city made it necessary to increase the number of health facilities in the city. He said the diagnostic centre at Nazir Hussain Memorial Hospital would facilitate people.

Akhtar said the Kidney Centre at Nazir Hussian Memorial Hospital had been set up in 2010 and it was equipped with modern machinery and other equipment in 2012, but it had yet to be made operational due to unfavourable circumstances. He said the situation of the city and its departments saw no improvement in the last eight years. He said the city had poor infrastructure and roads and streets were littered with waste. The situation at hospitals was not different from residential areas of the city, he said. He urged the authorities to improve the conditions at hospitals. He said the local government was trying to improve conditions at the hospital. He said it was doctors’ duty to facilitate patients.