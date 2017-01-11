Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited world-famed Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao to visit Karachi to guide and encourage the amateur boxers of Lyari.

He extended the invitation through Philippines Ambassador to Pakistan Daniel Ramos Espiritu who met him here at the CM House on Tuesday.

The ambassador was accompanied by Honorary Consul General in Karachi Dr Imran Y Mohammad and Pakistan-Philippines Business Council Chairman Mohammad Aslam while the chief minister was assisted by his Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) Muhammad Waseem, Special Secretary Raheem Sheikh and protocol DG.

The chief minister said that Lyari was an old area of Karachi and its youth had a huge potential when it came to sports, particularly football and boxing. “Philippines has the honour to have produced world famed boxer like Pacquiao Mr ambassador, through your good offices, I am inviting Pacquiao to pay an official visit to Karachi and meet our amateur boxers at Lyari,” he said, and added that his visit would definitely encourage young boxers.

The ambassador said that Pacquiao would be the state guest of Sindh government within next three months, and would also visit Lyari. To this the CM said that he would organise a mega boxing event for him.

Business Discussion

Murad also discussed trade, commerce and business matters with the Philippines ambassador, and said that fruits of Sindh would find a very good market in Philippines. “Our mango, guava and rice are popular all over the world,” he said, and added that recently the exporters had started exporting mango to Europe and America.

The ambassador said that Filipino growers had switched over from rice to other crops.

The chief minister directed his principal secretary to arrange meeting of the Filipino team with the agriculture department so that this opportunity did not go waste.

It may be noted here that Irri-6 seed had been provided to Sindh by Philippines government during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The ambassador, who was also accompanied by his business council and trade officer, said that he would send a team of Pilipino businessmen to discuss and grab the business opportunities in Sindh.

The chief minister also told him that Sindh had a bumper wheat crop which could also be exported to Philippines or other countries through joint business ventures. It was also agreed that a delegation of businessmen would visit the pharmaceutical industry in Sindh to import medicines being manufactured there.

The ambassador said that presently Philippines imported medicines from India. “Pakistan is also a lucrative market for the purpose. Our delegation has recently visited 11 pharmaceutical companies in Sindh and selected nine of them for importing their medicines,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to take necessary measures to bring the services of insurances under sales tax. This he said while presiding over a meeting with SRB Chairman Khalid Mahmood here at the CM House on Tuesday.

Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi was also present.

The CM discussed various issues related to SRB and Sindh Sales Tax on Services, including the issues of sales tax on the services of life insurance, health insurance, restaurants, etc. Appreciating the performance of SRB, the chief minister emphasised the need for making relentless efforts to achieve the assigned target of Rs78 billion for the current financial year.

To this SRB Chairman Khalid Mahmood said that the SRB had surpassed its six months target by 21 percent.

The CM also took decisions on various administrative and technical issues concerning SRB with a view to making it more efficient collector of sales tax on services.

He directed the SRB chairman to maximise the collection of taxes while simultaneously facilitating the taxpayers and simplifying the procedures. He also directed the chairman to make efforts to build SRB office at a suitable location. "You must have a separate office in your own building," he said.