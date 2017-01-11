MIRPURKHAS - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday remanded Sajjad Jatt for seven days in an attempt to murder case.

As per reports, unknown person resorted to firing near air- conditioned coach office at Jhuddo Road in Jhuddo on Monday.

As a result, Suleman Rahimoon sustained injuries, and was rushed to rural health center for the provision of first aid.

Later, Ghulam Rasool Rahimoon, brother of Suleman, lodged a case with Jhuddo police under section 324 and 6/7 of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against the accused Mumtaz Khoso, ex PPP leader, Sajjad Jatt, Hammad Tabassum and Jewan Khoso.

The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded extortion from his brother, and on refusal they attacked him.

Police carried out the raid and detained Sajjad Jatt, one of the nominated accused. On Tuesday, scores of councilors and notables of Jhuddo town, including women, led by Town Committee Jhuddo Chairman Shakeel Qaim Khani and Vice Chairman Haji Umer Daraz and councilors Abdus Shakoor Rahimoon, Haji Saleem Qureshi, Malik Sher Qaim Khani and Gul Khatoon Khoso held a demonstration outside the press club to protest against what they called implication of innocent people in false cases by Ghulam Rasool Rahimoon at the behest of Mir Waqar Talpur, Member District Council Mirpurkhas.

Strongly condemning lodging of the case, they termed it victimization of those PPP councilors, who had supported MQM candidates in Town Committee Jhuddo elections.

Talking to media, they alleged that Jhuddo police were acting at the behest of influential PPP leaders.

They further said that Mir Waqar Talpur was forcing six former PPP councilors, including a female councilor, of Jhuddo Town Committee, to withdraw their support for MQM and was also fabricating cases against those refusing to comply with him.

They demanded the chief justice of Supreme Court, prime minister, president, Sindh chief minister and others to take immediate notice of victimization of PPP councilors.