KARACHI - Three minor siblings were killed and their parents were injured in a fire, which erupted at their house near Khadda Market in the Lyari area of the city.

Smoke arising from the fire left a couple and their three children unconscious at an adjacent house.

Locals rushed to the scene and shifted the victims to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital,

Karachi. During the medical treatment, four-year-old Aamina, three-year-old Alyan and four-year-old Abdul Aziz died.

Their father Omair was discharged from the hospital after first-aid. Their mother Shamim Begum however remained under treatment with critical injuries.

Fire fighters took at least half an hour to extinguish the fire. The residents of the area said that fire fighters reached the scene after a considerable delay and this delay resulted in death of three children. Fire fighters said the house was located in a narrow street; therefore, the rescue operation was delayed.

Police reached the scene and started investigation into the incident. Police said the fire broke out at a heap of solid waste dumped between two residential buildings. The cause of fire has yet to be found, but apparently it is an accident.