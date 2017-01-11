KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday vowed to deliver even in unfavourable circumstances and sought business community’s support in health, education and other sectors.

While speaking at a reception given in his and deputy mayor’s honour by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at KCCI building, the mayor said, “We want to work sincerely for the development and progress of the city and to resolve the issues faced by the citizens of Karachi.”

Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpu, former KCCI president Siraj Qasim Teli, Younis Basheer, Majeed Memon, Younis Soomro, AQ Khalil and KCCI members were also present in good numbers.

He further said, “We have come here with many suggestions and we want the business community to participate in our projects and extend cooperation to us.”

Wasim added that he had come to the KCCI only to seek the business community’s support, and not for money.

Earlier, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpu welcomed the mayor and the deputy mayor in his address.

He said that KCCI was the largest Chamber in the country, and it was also ranked among the top 10 business chambers of the world.

He expressed the hope that businessmen’s complaints against KMC would be addressed soon.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra praised the efforts of the KCCI and local business community for advocating the rights of Karachiites.

“We have to strengthen our municipal organisations to bring improvement in our city for which the KCCI could give us suggestions and we all will work out the plan for development works,” he added.

Former KCCI president Siraj Qasim Teli said that business community had always supported the people who worked for the city.

He said that despite being powerless, KMC could carry out small works for the people, and businessmen would support them if it did so.

In the end, the mayor and deputy mayor replied to the questions put by members of KCCI regarding their problems and other issues.