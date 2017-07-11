KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Karachi office-bearers including General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani who won PS-114by-election called on the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday. Bilawal congratulated Ghani on the historic victory.

Others who were present in the meeting include PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Vice President Rashid Rabbani, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, MPAs Murtaza Baloch, Sajid Jokhio, MNA Shahida Rehmani, Raja Abdul Razaq Baloch, Sardar Khan, Abdul Latif Arain, Zulfiqar Kaimkhani, Khalil Hoath, Iqbal Saand, Zafar Siddiqui, Liaquat Askani, Karamullah Waqasi, Asif Khan, Abbas Talpur, Naveed Bhatti, Shakeel Chaudhry and others.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the hard and team-work by the party workers during the by-election campaign and on the polling day and saluted the voters of PS-114 for their support to the Party.

He received congratulations from everyone present in the meeting and asked them to prepare for the General Elections to be held in 2018 adding that Inshallah the PPP will win with thumping majority from Karachi and the rest of the country.

PPP Chairman specifically congratulated Senator Saeed Ghani and eulogized his commitment and conviction to the cause of the Party and its manifesto.