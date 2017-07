MIRPURKHAS - A tortured body of a 16-year-old boy was found in Daulatpur Minor near Karachi Hotel in the limits of Mirwah Gorchani police station on Monday.

Reports say that acting on the information provided by villagers, police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to rural health center where legal formalities were completed.

Relatives of the deceased identified him as Dayo Kolhi, 16.