KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that University of Karachi is my alma mater and my priority is to raise its global ranking.

“After taking charge of my office, I made changes in various administrative and research departments of the varsity and their results now are highly positive and satisfactory,” he held.

While discussing the performance of Office of research, innovation and commercialization (ORIC), he stated that KU has won the maximum National Research Program for Universities (NRPU) projects and topped among the varsities of Sindh.

A portal of database of faculty members and staff of the varsity has been created while there are several MoUs are in pipeline to be signed by KU and local varsities to facilitate the internships and job opportunities for students and research programs for faculty members.

Dr Khan expressed his satisfaction on the improvement over the previous year and hoped for its further improvement. He emphasized to work with the industry and on projects related to commercialization of research and lauded the efforts of Director ORIC, Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz.

Dr Ajmal Khan added that soon after taking charge as the Vice Chancellor, he instructed the focal person, PQR Portal, Prof Dr Bilquees Gul to upload the relevant data on the system which was not listed for the last 3 years. In a very short span of time, all the data of KU morning, evening and diploma program students was uploaded in the system. This upload of the data has facilitated about 25000 plus students to apply for the scholarship. Through newly introduced e-portal system, the candidates will get online access of programs of Pakistani universities/degree awarding institutions that have been approved by HEC.

Quality enhancement cell of the varsity, in four months, has completed the tasks, which were pending since its inception in 2006. QEC under directions of Prof Dr Jamil Kazmi completed the list of M Phil / PhD Graduates with dissertation title from 1960 to 2016 and played role in resolution of issues with HEC.

He was addressing while presentation of Annual Assessment report of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and PQR portal, University of Karachi.