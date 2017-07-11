SUKKUR - Unannounced and prolonged power outages have paralysed routine life in the city.

Residents of Sukkur, the third largest city of the province, are bearing 12 to 15 hours of loadshedding in a day.

Thickly populated areas of the city like Old Sukkur, Shalimar, Regent Cinema, Wallice Road, Jinnah Chowk, Dhak Road, Miani Road, Bagh Hayat Ali Shah, Gharibabad, New Pind, Bhoosa Lane, Nawan Goth, Shah Khalid Colony, Bashirabad, Military Road, Adam Shah Colony, Bihar Colony, Sindhi Housing Society and others are worst-affected. Prolonged outages have led to the shortage of drinking water in various localities, and people, especially those living in hilly areas, where water supply is not possible without electric water pumps, are compelled to cover long distances and wait for hours to fetch water from hand pumps and water filtration plants.

Similarly, patients admitted at different hospitals and their attendants also suffer besides housewives who face considerable amount of difficulty while doing their chores.

People have demanded prime minister, federal minister for water & power and other concerned authorities take notice of Sukkur Electric Power Company’s (SEPCO) excesses and provide relief to them by reducing the loadshedding timings.