KARACHI - Prof Fariduddin Baqai, the Chancellor of Baqai University, passed away at the age of 82 years, here on Sunday night leaving behind a widow Prof Zahida Baqai and a son Shoaib Baqai.

Born on May 22, 1935, he had acquired his MBBS degree from Dow Medical College in 1958 and joined Spencer Eye Hospital, however, having major interest in surgery he soon got associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center.

He later left for UK for higher education and during this period he did his FRCS (Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons) from Edinburgh.

Prof Baqai was said to have served Pakistan Navy from 1965 to 1969 and Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi in 1971.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan conferred upon him its fellowship in 1993.

Prof Fariduddin Baqai, one of the pioneers of Community Oriented Medical Education (COME) in the country had established Baqai Hospital, Nazimabad in 1969 and founded Baqai University in 1987, comprising more than 35 affiliated institutions. These institutions include Baqai Medical College, Baqai Dental College, Baqai Post Graduate Medical Institute, Baqai Institute of Medical Technology, Institute of Hematology, Institute of Oncology, College of Nursing etc.