KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PPP’s candidate victory in PS-114 is the manifestation of the confidence of the people of different faiths, communities, low income bracket and of different languages in Pakistan People’s Party because it is the party of poor and downtrodden and serve them indiscriminately.

This he said while talking to media just after visiting Memon Hospital at Safoora Chowrangi on Monday. He was accompanied by Minister Health Dr Sikandar Mendhroi, Secretary Health Dr Fazal pechuho and others.

He said that in the last general election Pakistan People’s Party candidate had bagged 4,000 votes against the winner who grabbed 80,000 votes which had developed an impression that PPP has been wiped out from Karachi. “Now we have proved that PPP has not been wiped out but it has emerged as most acceptable and regarded party in the city because it serves them without any discrimination,” he said.

Quoting the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the chief minister said that he had termed Mahmoodabad constituency as ‘mini Pakistan’ because Zoroastrians, Christians, Hindus, Pashtoons, Punjabis, Sindhis, Siraikis and Baloch mostly of them of low income bracket are settled there. “The returning of PPP candidate, Saeed Ghani from PS-144 shows that people of Pakistan believe in PPP because it believes in them, this is why we are saying that PPP would be victorious in next general election from all over Pakistan” he said. He added that Saeed Ghani was local candidate and he has bagged over 40 percent votes compared to the last general elections which was quite encouraging for the party. Talking about repealing Accountability Ordinance (Sindh Section), Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was the decision of the assembly and it is the assembly which makes laws even for the court of laws.

“We have done nothing wrong but have exercised our constitutional right,” he said and added that under the 18 Amendment the ‘measures to combat corruption’ is a provincial subject and “The anti-corruption establishment is being made an autonomous body with a fixed tenure of its chairman,” he said.

He went on saying that the legal team of the provincial government was working day and night to frame draft law for it. “Once the law is made everyone would appreciate it,” he said.

He quoted different examples of harassment and malafied arrests of well-reputed officers by the NAB just extort money under plea bargain facility they have created for them. “Thanks to Sindh high court which exposed the NAB and bailed out the arrested officers,” he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Accountability Amendment Bill passed by Sindh Assembly was lying with Governor Sindh, “instead of signing it or rejecting it he has issued statement on the bill which is totally wrong,” he said and went on saying that he [Governor] was not supposed to issue statements on the legislation made by the assembly but his job is to sign it or refer it back to assembly. Oh yes, “being elected [chief minister] it is my prerogative to talk on such issues,” he said.

HEALTH EMERGENCY

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the Sindh government has launched a policy of Public Private partnership in different sectors such as education, health, energy, roads/bridges and so on. The first one was made in health sector in Badin- the home district of health minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro.

“This experience has encouraged the government; therefore the government has expanded its partnership with other leading private partners. “Today I have visited Memon Hospital which is also a non-profit organization and serving the ailing people of the province properly,” he said and added “we are seriously considering to make partnership with them in Gadap and Memon Goth by handing over them the administration of our health facilities,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Memon Hospital administration has a plan to establish Nursing College for which his government would support them. “there is acute shortage of nurses and para medics, therefore this nursing college would help to fill the gap,” he said.

Earlier, Founding Chairma of Memon Hospital Peer Mohammad Diwan and its Project Manager Shabir Bhai in their introductory programme lauded the efforts, commitment of the chief minister in resolving outstanding issues. “we had requested you [CM] for the construction of road from Safooran Goth to Memon Hospital and onward and you had vowed to do it,” they said.

The chief minister said that he was reconstructing infrastructure in the city though his party has not won more seats election. “But it is the commitment of our party and my government with the people of Karachi to serve them irrespective of any discrimination,” he said.

He said his focus was to uplift the lifestyle of the people. “Once the infrastructure is development more investment would be poured in the city which is bound to create job opportunities. This is how the cycle of development works,” he said. The chief minister said that in Memon Hospital only three percent people of Memon community are provided health services while 97 percent are others, means non-Memon taking benefit from the facility. He added that this is the service to ailing humanity and his government would support them in this cause.