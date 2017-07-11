KARACHI - Governing Body of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Monday approved the budget estimated for 2017-18, having outlay Rs6.30 billion.

The budget was approved in a meeting of governing body, According to approval, the budget has approved estimated for year 2017-2018 having outlay of Rs 6301.973 million and the Supplementary Budget of Rs 4077.215 million for the Financial Year 2016 – 2017.

The Minster for Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Government of Sindh, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Body KDA, Jam Khan Shoro, presided over the meeting.

The Director General, KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas, presented the Budget Estimates for the new fiscal year and the Supplementary Budget for the last financial year. DG KDA presented the first KDA Budget on its revival after fourteen (14) years of dissolution.

The special meeting of Governing Body KDA, was attended by the Member Provincial Assembly and GB KDA. Sajid Jokhio and Javed Nagori, Provincial Secretary, Local Government Department, Ramzan Awan, besides Director Finance & Accounts, KDA, Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Additional Director Finance & Accounts (Budget), Liaquat Ali and other KDA officials.

The Minster for Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Government of Sindh and Chairman Governing Body KDA, Jam Khan Shoro said that the provincial Government of Pakistan Peoples Party, planned, initiated and completed mega development projects worth ten (10) billion rupees for the metropolitan city of Karachi during fiscal year of 2016-17.

Jam Khan Shoro said that it is the Government of PPP which after two and three decades again taken-up repair, restoration of Share Faisal, Tariq Road and University Road along with other mega projects under ten billion rupees development package for Karachi and completed most of the projects in record short span of time.

The Minster for Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Jam Khan Shoro said that in the new financial year, Government of Sindh, has allocated additional funds to the tune of 12 billion rupees for 15 ongoing mega projects and 14 new mega projects for Karachi.

Jam Khan Shoro further said that the Government of Sindh, was extending all possible help and support for making KDA as a stable development authority of the province. He urged the KDA functionaries to play their due role in the development of the metropolitan city of Karachi.

Presenting the KDA Budget, the Director General KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas said that on dissolution all the resources of KDA were usurps and the trust money of KDA employees CP Fund and pension contribution were withdrawn from bank accounts.

He said that due to this KDA was facing severe financial problems. Salary and pension to KDA employees paid out of the special grant provided by the Government of Sindh, every month.

The DG KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas said that in pursuance of the orders of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan, KDA has started operation to retrieve valuable KDA land from the possession of land mafia. The Director General, KDA, expressed gratitude and thanks to the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minster for LG, Jam Khan Shoro, besides Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary LG Sindh for the support and assistance provided by them since revival of KDA.

Syed Nasir Abbas, said that in the new KDA Budget, Rs 2333.572 million for development works, Rs 98.788 million for repair and reconstruction, Rs. 433.597 million for non-development expenditure, Rs 3436.016 million for payment of salary and pension.