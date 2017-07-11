KARACHI - Security agencies released The Nation reporter after almost 20 hours of forced detention early Monday morning.

Abdullah Zafar, a staff reporter at The Nation, had been taken away in an overnight raid on his house in Karachi Bar Association (KBA) Cooperative Housing Society, Scheme 33 of Karachi’s Sachal area.

He was then shifted to an undisclosed location and his whereabouts were unknown until his release.

Security personnel in plainclothes dropped him near Jinnah International Airport, early Monday morning. “I still do not know who were they, why they picked me up and where they kept me detained,” narrated Abdullah Zafar after his release.

“Initially they beat me up very badly and later they tortured me psychologically,” Zafar said, and added that he had no idea why they detained him. “They did not interrogate me in the entire day, but they just kept asking me about my activities and checking my social media accounts,” he revealed.

“I have also no clue as to where I had been kept but it seems that they had kept me underground,” he added.

He, however, said that before leaving him, they had told him that they had picked him up mistakenly, and were therefore going to release him. “They blindfolded me and took me in a vehicle before dropping me near the airport,” Abdullah narrated. “Then I reached my home via rickshaw,” he informed.

Though the journalist has been released, but it has yet to be ascertained which security agency had detained him and why.

The bodies of journalists– Karachi Union of Journalists and others had strongly condemned his detention and demanded his immediate release.

Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Sial also took notice of Abdullah’s disappearance, and ordered DIG East Arif Hanif to probe into the incident and ensure his safe recovery at the earliest.