Karachi - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi on Saturday revealed that she had been threatened with losing husband’s government job for speaking against the provincial government.

She was speaking on the third day of debate on Budget 2017-18 here in Sindh Assembly.

The session commenced an hour late from the scheduled time with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The speaker expressed his annoyance over the late arrival of the lawmakers and directed to put attendance register in front of him and so that the lawmakers could mark their presence in it.

Speaking on the budget speech Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that she had records of the threatening messages, in which she had been asked to stop speaking against the government or else her husband’s job would be in danger

“I am not afraid of these threats and will sacrifice the job for speaking for the rights of people of the province,” she vowed.

Further pointing out the corrupt practices of the provincial government she said that the situation in Thar had worsened; sugar mills of the province are controlled by some influential’s known to every one and a power plant was being built on an occupied land in order to provide electricity to Bahria Town in Karachi.

“Corruption is rampant in the province and is even being done in the projects named after Benazir Bhutto and the PPP leadership should investigate it,” she said.

She further called for a probe into the purchase of date trees from Khairpur at cheaper rates and their plantation in Karachi at higher rates.

Earlier, the budget debate on the third day was initiated by PPP lawmaker from Mirpurkhas Khairun Nisa Mughal, who said that PPP had announced uplift schemes for all major towns of the province and incumbent Mayor Waseem Akhter and former mayor Mustafa Kamal were making hue and cry in order to hide their failures.

“We have made no distinction between urban and rural areas of the province in the budget,” she said, and accused the mayor Karachi of being equally responsible for the sins of his Quaid Altaf Hussain for damaging urban centres of the province.

MQM Lawmaker Zafar Kamali regretted the state of schemes launched after the names of PPP leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He called for empowering the local bodies in the province as per the constitution.

Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Faqir Dad Khoso demanded to abolish the National Assembly and further called for devolving its powers to the Senate and provincial assemblies.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Sorath Thebo said that budget was not more than mere words as it had even failed to reserve a single penny from Rs90 billion worth development package for Larkana.

“A hefty budget was earmarked for Dadu and if it had been spent, Dadu could be another Dubai,” she said.

She further said that peace returned to the Karachi due to efforts of the federal government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Rangers and police and the provincial government is bent on destabilizing the institutes through its political interference.

“They have problems with a competent IG Sindh as he is a hindrance in their corrupt practices,” she accused.

PPP minority’s lawmaker Lal Chand Ukrani said that it was for the first time in PPP tenure that the budget had been given a raise of 58 percent. “We also passed a bill for the safeguard of minorities in the province but unfortunately it was rejected by a PML-N appointed governor,” he said.

Moreover, the house also witnessed exchange of heated argument between the PPP Lawmaker Fayyaz Butt and MQM lawmakers when Butt said that they are ones who had gained political mileage in the name for their Quaid and then left him alone in testing times.

Sharjeel Memon further added to it by saying that they would respond in the similar manner, MQM will respond to them.

The House was later adjourned for Monday morning.