KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced that the JI has decided to play its role in defusing tensions in Gulf region, saying that resolving issues among Muslim countries is a religious obligation.

He also demanded the government to play an active role in this regard and warned that otherwise Pakistan would also suffer if tensions in the Middle East further worsened.

Siraj was addressing an Iftar party here in Gulshan Iqbal. Hundreds of people participated in the event. He further said that the party would dispatch delegations to all the stakeholders in the issue, in order to resolve the issue.

He was of the view that if Pakistan and Turkey did not douse the fire of differences among Muslims countries, the entire region might fall victim to unrest.

He said imperial forces of the world were hatching conspiracies against the Muslims to cement their hold on the oil- producing Muslim countries.

Citing examples from the history of Muslims, he said that the month of Ramazan is the month of struggle.

Relating the past with the present day situation, he stressed the need for unity among the Muslims. He said it was unfortunate that Muslims killed each other in the name of sectarianism.

Talking about the domestic issues, he said that the ruling elite was responsible for all the miseries of masses.

He accused the government of neglecting masses and only following its personal interests.