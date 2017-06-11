KARACHI - A member of Sindh Assembly from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) escaped an apparent murderous attack on him in District Central of Karachi on Saturday evening.

Unidentified armed motorcyclist opened fire apparently at MPA Jamal Ahmed near his house in Shadman Town within the jurisdiction of Sharae Noor Jahan police station.

However, luckily the MQM-P lawmaker remained unhurt in the attack.

Immediately after firing, the attacker managed to escape. Extra contingent of law enforcers, including Rangers and police, also reached the site and collected the evidences. Interestingly, there was a lone attacker, who fled after leaving his motorcycle at the crime scene. Police officials have started investigating the case.

DSP Mushtaq Tanoli said that police was verifying whether it was an attack on MPA or any other incident. “But nothing could be said until the investigations are completed,” he cautioned.

The officer said that the police had obtained an empty shell of 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent to it to the Forensic Division of Sindh police while the suspect's motorcycle would also be verified to trace his identity.

Jamal Ahmed was elected as MPA from PS-110 in the last general elections. His party has strongly condemned the attack and demanded the law enforcers to arrest those who attempted to take the life of their member.

Sale of toy guns banned

Karachi police, in a crackdown against toy guns sellers, have apprehended nearly one-and-a-half dozen shopkeepers.

It is reminded here that the provincial government has imposed a ban on the sale of toy guns.

The crackdown against the toy guns sellers was launched in city's old area - Boltan Market, one of the major wholesale markets where extra contingent of police swung into action on Saturday evening and apprehended about 18 shopkeepers for selling toy guns, including Kalashnikovs, 9mm pistols and various other weapons, openly in the market with the demand soaring during Eid days. The arrested shopkeepers were booked under violation of Section 144. The Sindh government on Friday had slapped a ban on the sale of toy guns under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The toy guns have also reportedly been used in street crimes.

The Sindh Assembly had also adopted a resolution a couple of years ago, calling for imposing ban on the manufacture, import and sale of toy guns because of the risks of being misused and for promoting negativity among children.