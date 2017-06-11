KARACHI - PLA (Navy) Task Group, comprising three naval ships, CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU, arrived in Karachi on Saturday on a goodwill and training visit.

The convoy is being commanded by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.

The crew members on board the visiting ships were accorded a warm welcome at an impressive ceremony and received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Chinese Embassy Staff.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also visited the PLA (Navy) ships and met Chinese Mission Commander Real Admiral Shen Hao.

On arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of PLA (Navy) presented him guard of honour.

During his visit, the naval chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their operational competence. The naval chief said that Pak-China friendship was highly valued and the continued cooperation between the two countries had proven to be a source of strength for both of them.

The admiral hoped that the visit of PLA (Navy) Task Group would boost interoperability and maritime collaboration between the two navies.

During their stay in Karachi, the officers and men on board the ships will hold discussions and will have professional interaction with their counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interest.

Moreover, meetings with senior Pakistan Navy officers and civilian dignitaries, operational training activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on professional topics and social events are also planned.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) will be conducted at sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and PLA (Navy) Task Group to enhance interoperability between the two navies.