SHIKARPUR/ KHAIRPUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with PPP MNA Aftab Shahban Mirani, PPP MPA Manzoor Wasan and PPP MPA Dr Sikandar Ali Mendhro, former MPA Agha Taimoor Khan visited the residence of Qazi Naeem Akbar here on Saturday to offer condolences over the demise of his father Qazi Hafeezur Rahman, senior PPP leader, who several times served as PPP Shikarpur district president.

Talking to the journalists at Qazi House, the CM held federal government responsible for the water and power crises in Sindh and observed that Sindh’s water was stolen by Punjab. “As a result, farmers in Sindh have sown their traditional Kharif crops very late," he said, and added, “The entire province is facing worst power crisis even in the holy month of Ramazan. I took up the matter with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but of no use.”

He further said that Sindh and other provinces were not given their shares under the NFC Award after 2015, and added, “Those who themselves are facing corruption charges in the Supreme Court are leveling baseless allegations against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government.”

Murad accused prime minister of being least interested in listening to the grievances of people of Sindh.

Replying to a question, Murad said PPP was a democratic party; therefore some anti-PPP parties had joined hands against PPP, but in the general elections of 2018, PPP would emerge as a winner with the support of people of Sindh.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that PPP respected judiciary and PPP leaders had never spoken against the third pillar of the state. “Notwithstanding the fact that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was hanged and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari languished in jail for years,” he pointed out.

He said he understood maintaining law and order situation was the prime responsibility of the provincial government, adding, “Law and order situation in the province is better.”

Admitting that the performance of K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO was not satisfactory, the CM the companies to mend their ways.

Responding to the complaint of journalists about the poor performance of Civil Hospital Shikarpur, he directed Health Minister Sikandar Mandhero to look into the matter.

CM asks PML-N to save its skin in Panama leaks case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has promised that the Sindh government will address the problem of shortage of doctors.

Speaking at the inauguration of outdoor patients, Radiology Department, Laparoscope Surgery Suit Lab, Administration Hall and post graduate research center at Gambat Institute of Science and Medicine (GIMS) here on Saturday, he said that the provincial government was greatly interested in providing health facilities to masses at their doorstep.

The CM lauded the efforts of Dr Raheem Bux Bhatti for the establishment of GIMS.

Later, talking to media, Murad advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that they better save their skins instead of leveling accusations against others.

“Those appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should save themselves from the consequences of much-hyped Panama leaks case probe,” he said.

Taking on Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, the CM said, “The provincial government cannot transfer the powers to him other than those approved. Funds are being given as per laws.”

Regarding Imran Khan he said, “He will never succeed in defeating Pakistan People’s Party.”