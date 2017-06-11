KARACHI - At least three suspected criminals were killed in an alleged encounter with police in the outskirts of the metropolis on Saturday.

According to police, the encounter took place near Murghi Khana stop in Quaidabad area within the limits of Shah Latif police station at night between Friday and Saturday.

Police spokesman said that the outlaws riding a motorcycle were looting the passersby at gunpoint, adding that police personnel on routine patrolling reached the site and asked them to surrender.

“The culprits opened indiscriminate fire at the cops instead of surrendering,” he said, and added, “The cops also retaliated with full force, resulting in critically injuring three of them, who died before reaching the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).” “No police personnel was hurt in the exchange of fire,” he clarified.

Police said that those killed were hardcore criminals as they had been nominated in several cases of street crimes.

Police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions, a motorcycle and looted cash and valuables from the site of encounter. Bodies of slain suspects were later shifted to a morgue for identification. Case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

20 suspects rounded up

Police apprehended 20 suspects during separate targeted raids in different parts of the city on Saturday.

According to details, Korangi police arrested six persons, including Rashid aka Billi dacoit, Abdullah alias Aziz, Rashid, Qadeer and an absconder Dost Muhammad in a targeted raid.

Police said that those arrested belonged to a notorious gang of robbers, namely Chandio Dacoit Group, and they were involved in various cases of robberies. Police said it had also recovered weapons and booty from their possession. Separately, Darakshan police conducted separate targeted raids in Bukhari Commercial Area, Khayaban-e-Shamshir and Khayaban-e-Shujaat areas and arrested ten suspects in different cases.

Bilal Colony police took into custody four alleged outlaws, Ahsan, Wasim, Husnain and Asif.

Police said that the suspects were behind various cases of street crimes while weapons and motorbikes were also recovered from their possession.