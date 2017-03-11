KARACHI - Sindh Police claim to have arrested at least 1,851 people in the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants across the province.

According to details, police launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants under the National Action Plan throughout the Sindh Province after recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

Different regions of police had submitted reports on illegal immigrants to the Sindh Police inspector general before the crackdown was launched. The reports reflect the police performance from January 1 to March 10. According to the reports, police have arrested 1,301 illegal immigrants and 550 immigrants for violating the Temporary Residence Act. Police have registered 905 cases against illegal immigrants and registered 316 cases against those involved in violation of the Temporary Residence Act. All three regions of Karachi Police arrested 575 illegal immigrants and registered 384 cases. At least 432 immigrants were arrested and cases were registered against 221 over violation of the Temporary Residence Act. Hyderabad police arrested 236 illegal immigrants and registered 86 cases. At least 101 were arrested and 36 cases were registered over violation of the Temporary Residence Act.

Mirpurkhas police arrested 13 illegal immigrants and registered 13 cases. They booked 13 people and registered 12 cases over violation of the Temporary Residence Act.

Benazirabad police arrested 253 people and registered 242 cases. They arrested 104 people under 42 cases registered over violation of the Temporary Residence Act. Sukkur police arrested 181, registered 156 cases against illegal immigrant and arrested nine people. They also registered five cases under the Temporary Residence Act. Larkana police arrested 43 illegal immigrants and registered 24 cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that the operation against illegal immigrants was intensified after a recent spate of terrorist attacks across the country.

Repatriation of Afghan refugees was agreed under the National Action Plan, which was developed in consultation with all political parties, but authorities have failed so far to come up with a strategy to repatriate about four million registered and unregistered Afghan refugees. The operation against illegal immigrants is specifically targeting Afghan refugees who came here four decades ago and then settled here permanently. According to some estimates, three million Afghan immigrants are living in Karachi alone. They have their properties and businesses in the city and their generations have grown up here.

A large number of illegal Afghan immigrants is living in Malir District, but no operation has been initiated there so far. Afghan Camp, Sohrab Goth, Super Market, Janjar Goth and several other localities of Malir District are housing millions of Afghan immigrants.

It is worth mentioning here that some Pakhtuns having resemblance with Afghans have also been picked up by police and treated as illegal immigrants.

Essa Achackzai, a native of Chaman in Balochistan, told The Nation that “our forefathers have been living in Chaman before the division of the subcontinent”. He said that his 17-year-old nephew, who was residing in Baldia Town, was arrested by the police and treated as an illegal immigrant. He said that police demanded the national identity card as proof of citizenship. “How can we provide the national identity card of an underage person to prove his Pakistani citizenship?” he asked.