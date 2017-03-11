KARACHI - An estate agent was killed and his wife was injured in a firing incident inside their house on the outskirts of the metropolis on Friday.

The incident took place at Sector 36-B, Taiser Town in the limits of Surjani Town. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Syed Nayab Alam, son of Syed Shabbir. His wife was identified as Nabila, 35. Both were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Reacting on the information, police officials reached the scene and collected evidence. Police officials said that both were injured in a firing incident, but Alam died during treatment at the hospital. His wife’s condition was stable, according to the doctors treating her at the hospital. Surjani SHO Mulazim Hussain quoted the initial investigation as saying that the deceased had a dispute with his cousin Samillah Khan alias Pappu. He said the incident took place when the victim was present at his home. Khan entered his house and escaped after firing shots at him and his wife. Resultantly, both were injured. Police officials said they were trying to trace and arrest the accused. No case had been registered until Friday night when this report was filed and further investigation was under way.