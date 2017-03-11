KARACHI - At least six suspects, including an illegal immigrant, were apprehended by the Rangers in targeted raids in parts of the metropolis on Friday.

An alleged militant of the banned Jamaatul Ahrar was arrested in a raid conducted by the Rangers on a hideout in the Jackson Market area of Keamari. The arrested accused was identified as Faisal alias Okasha. The Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested militant got militancy training from Afghanistan and he used to provide financial and logistic support to militants of the Jamaatul Ahrar. He was also involved in extortion. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from his possession.

Two more suspects were apprehended during a targeted raid conducted by the Rangers in the Kharadar area. The suspects were identified as Kaleem Qureshi and Noman alias Nomi. The Rangers spokesperson said the arrested suspects belonged to the militant wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The suspects had been involved in target killings, China-cutting as well as cybercrimes.

In another raid conducted on a hideout at PIB Colony, the Rangers arrested two illegal immigrants, a Bangladeshi and a Burmese. They were living here in Pakistan illegally, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, an alleged drug peddler was arrested during a raid in Mobina Town area. The accused was identified as Abdur Rehman. Narcotics were also recovered from his possession. The suspect was later handed over to the police.