KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has warned of agitation against the city government if the city mayor fails to deliver.

Addressing a press conference at JI Karachi headquarters on Friday, he criticised the local government over alleged failure of the much advertised 100-day cleanliness campaign. “The JI will be monitoring the performance of the city government on a daily basis and a protest drive will be launched if the local government fails to deliver,” said Naeem.

Rejecting the excuses given by City Mayor Wasim Akhtar, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Naeem said that "shortage of funds and lack of powers" was an excuse being made by the mayor to conceal his corruption and inability. Elaborating his claim, he said the city government had Rs23 billion funds at its disposal in addition to Rs17 to Rs18 billion funds of district councils. He said that claims of the mayor were nothing but a poor excuse and eyewash.

Citing the example of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East, where the district chairman got a double cabin vehicle approved for himself, Naeem said the city mayor and his team were plundering taxpayers’ money. He said that unfortunately residents of Karachi were facing the same problems today as they were facing 100 days ago. He said that all taxpayers' money spent on an advertisement campaign about the cleanliness driver was wasted and the cleanliness campaign proved an attempt to do political point scoring.

The JI leader said that instead of delivering the city government was channelising all its energies and resources to propagate that they were being deprived of their due share in resources as well as administrative powers. On the other hand, he said, the mayor and the entire workforce was drawing salaries and getting all their perks and privileges.

He said the city government was deceiving the entire city at a time when the city of lights had become a heap of garbage. Sewerage lines have chocked and stagnant water and foul smell have ruined the life on streets and are spreading various diseases in the city.

He was of the view that the mayor could change the fate of the city with a budget of Rs23 billion. Comparing the current mayor’s tenure with that of former city mayor Nematullah Khan’s, Naeem said that at that time the city government was facing acute problems and the coalition provincial government of the MQM-P and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was doing its best to put up hurdles in the way of the city government. He said that Nematullah Khan however proved himself and delivered. He said that Khan raised the budget of Karachi from Rs4 billion to Rs40 billion because all stakeholders of the city showed trust in him because of his honesty.

He went on to say that the prevailing situation in the city depicted performance of the city government, which had badly failed. He said that local bodies had manpower as well as funds, but workers were being used to pursue the party agenda. He said the mayor could not use them for betterment of the city.

The workers drawing salaries from the city government charge people when they are asked to do some cleanliness or sewerage-related work, he said. The situation shows that there is an evil nexus between the lower staff and their high-ups, including the mayor.

Naeem also criticised the provincial government led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and expressed reservations on reports of poor quality of work and misappropriation of funds allocated for various development projects in the city. He said that during the last 100 days the Sindh chief minister and the city mayor were competing against each other in photo sessions.

On this occasion, Naeem announced that the JI would show to the media the progress and development in union councils where representatives belonging to the JI were elected.