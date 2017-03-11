Fire erupted inside a garment factory in Landi Industrial area has been extinguished after 18 hours however the building has been declared as dilapidated.

According to media reports the fire has been extinguished while the process of cooling is underway still.

Chief fire officer Faisal Siddiqui said that fire brigade officials have faced difficulties in extinguishing fire due to presence of chemical drums on the third floor of the building and they had to use foam.

12 fire brigade vehicles with two water tanks took part in fire extinguishing campaign.

The reason of fire eruption has not come into light still.

On the other hand, factory owners said that they had informed fire brigades just after fire outbreak but when they reached, more than half of the factory was burnt.