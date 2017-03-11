KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday after Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza refused to allow Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Saifuddin Khalid to speak on a recent clash between the police and protesters in Orangi Town.

A protester was killed allegedly by a shot fired by the police during the protest.

The assembly session started almost an hour after the scheduled time, with the deputy speaker in the chair. Soon after recitation and prayers, MQM lawmaker Saifuddin Khalid sought deputy speaker’s permission to speak on a point of order on the Orangi incident.

The deputy speaker refused to allow him. The MQM lawmaker stood up once again after the question-answer session and sought permission to speak on the issue. Shehla Raza once again refused to allow him to speak on it and this prompted the lawmaker to stage a walkout from the House. Khalid said that he just wanted to raise an issue of his constituency in which police had killed an aged man. He said that he would not sit in an assembly where he was not allowed to speak on issues of his constituency.

MQM lawmaker Muhammad Hussain accused the deputy speaker of discrimination and the opposition party then staged a walkout from the assembly.

Speaking on the issue, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that it was the beauty of the assembly politics that opposition should be part of the legislation.

He said walkouts and protests over petty issues was not a good practice. He said the deputy speaker should invite all opposition members to her chamber and inform them about the rules and procedures of the assembly. “It is true that the legislation is done by those who have the majority,” he added.

The deputy speaker said that she wanted to run the assembly affairs smoothly. If anyone has reservations, he should come to her chamber to talk about them, she said. Earlier, Muhammad Hussain raised a call attention notice in which he said that police resorted to unprovoked firing on protesters in Orangi Town that claimed life of an aged man and left dozens injured.

He said that police personnel were seen giving orders to shoot in the head in the footage and this was abuse of police powers. Unfortunately, he said, no action had been taken against them.

Responding to Hussain, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that some men carrying illegal weapons were also among the protesters in Orangi Town. Whenever such a situation arises, it is the responsibility of the police to counter it, he said. “We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. An FIR was also registered. The legal course will be followed in this case,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman raised a call attention notice pertaining to harassment of Pakhtuns residing in Karachi amid the ongoing police crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants. He said that police were harassing Pakhtuns and several members of the ethnic group were being arrested on a daily basis and released after taking bribe. This is condemnable, he said.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had presented a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against discriminatory treatment being given to Pakhtuns by the authorities in Punjab. “We hope that the PPP-led provincial government in Sindh will take stern action against those involved in this harassment,” he said. Responding to it, Nisar Khuhro said the operation was only against illegal immigrants. Karachi has more Pakhtuns than Peshawar, he said. “No one is harassing them. Instead, indiscriminate action is being taken against illegal immigrants in the city ahead of the national census,” he said. Immigrants will be counted in the census and therefore it is necessary to bring them in the system.

The House passed the Sindh Livestock Breeding Bill, 2016 with a majority vote. The opposition members staged a boycott of the proceedings before the presentation of the bill and only 29 government members were part of the proceedings during its passage. However, no one in the House pointed out the quorum.

The bill called upon the government to adopt international standards for breeding of livestock in the province. It also said that help of international experts should be sought to improve the quality and quantity of milk. The bill recommends imposition of fine on those violating the prescribed rules.