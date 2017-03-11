KARACHI - Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro on Friday chaired a meeting on implementation of the Provincial Action Plan (PAP) in the light of the National Action Plan (NAP) and decided to launch a public awareness campaign to counter the threat of terrorism in the province.

The meeting discussed the prevailing law and order situation and the preparedness for any eventuality.

It was decided that a public awareness campaign would be started through public service messages in the form of advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The campaign will educate people about how to check who was living in their neighbourhood on rent, whether they had submitted their identity cards to the concerned police station and whether they had any suspicious activities. This sort of advertisement can be prepared on a war footing to prevent any unpleasant incident.

The meeting deliberated upon the current situation of security with a special focus on flaws and shortcomings. The participants put forth a set of viable recommendations with a view to make security systematic and sustainable.

After deliberating upon flaws and shortcomings in the prevailing system, the participants put forth a set of recommendations. They said: “Pre-emptive and sustainable measures were required to cope with the security threat to the province and all these things were possible through advertisement. After fifteen days, the meeting will address the security problems.”

The meeting discussed report of PEMRA on prohibition of firebrand speakers on TV and print media, publicity of new laws and anti-terrorism efforts of the Sindh Police, positive steps undertaken by law enforcement agencies in Karachi, weekly report on the Karachi operation by the Sindh Rangers/Sindh Police and collaboration with the ISPR on implementation of decisions of the Apex Committee.

The meeting was attended by the PEMRA director, Col Zeeshan from the ISPR, Major Qambar Raza of the Sindh Rangers, Information DG Syed Wajahat Ali and Press Information Director Zeenat Jehan Siddiqui.