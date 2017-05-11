KARACHI - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) after receiving a complaint about massive corruption in the tractor subsidy scheme of Sindh Agriculture Department has obtained the record from the department and conducted enquiry into the matter.

The inquiry into the matter revealed that accused Shahzad Riaz, CEO of M/s Shahzad Trade Link and agent of Belarus Tractors, worked as a dealer to deliver tractors to growers and emerged successful under subsidised tractors scheme, from 2009 to 2012. Shahzad Riaz would deliver tractors to growers and claim subsidy of Rs300,000 per tractor. As many as 5,780 tractors were purportedly delivered by him to the growers. But actually on ground he did not do so. He received subsidy of Rs1.45 billion fraudulently.

The record further revealed that Shahzad received cash payment and generated invoices in the names of growers and claimed huge subsidy from the government, evidently with connivance of 3 directors of Sindh Agriculture Department officials.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment adopted the legal procedure and sent the matter to ACC-I for further necessary legal action. After obtaining approval from ACC-I, ACE registered FIR against Shahzad and three directors of Sindh Agriculture Department.

Further investigation on the matter is under way. However in case No. 29/2017, it conducted a raid at a house in DHA residential area, and successfully took custody of Amir and Ahsan, who were busy destroying the record (evidence) related to case.

It was further stated that accused Amir and Ahsan were arrested red handed while tampering and destroying the evidence. “They were being abetted by other six accomplices including Zain and Fazal. They were destroying computers and discs that have also been seized. Two of the main perpetrators Amir and Ahsan have been put under arrest. Remaining six are being interrogated and included into investigation,” officials said.