MIRPURKHAS : A woman was axed to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at village Dhopsari, near Mirwah Gorchani early morning on Wednesday.

Reports say that accused Paro Kolhi attacked his wife Neelan Kolhi, 24, with an axe while she was sleeping. As a result, she sustained serious wounds and died on the spot. Mirwah Gorchani police reached the village after getting information and brought the body to rural health center where the body was handed over to the heirs after the postmortem. Police have arrested Paro Kolhi and have also recovered axe from his possession.

Murder case has been lodged with Mirwah Gorchani police against the accused.