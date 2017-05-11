KARACHI: Chairman DMC-Korangi, Nayyar Raza has directed the officials concerned to strictly comply with the system developed for garbage removal and disposal in the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he urged them to also expedite the safe disposal of various categories of waste generated at different union councils located in the area.

Warning that no negligence will be tolerated, Raza said an efficient surveillance system was also in place and strict action would be taken against staffers failing to realize their responsibilities. All thoroughfares, lanes, surroundings of all educational institutions, religious buildings and commercial centers must be

diligently cleaned on daily basis, emphasized the DMC-Korangi Chairman.

Meanwhile during a visit to Shah Faisal zone of DMC-Korangi, Nayyar Raza accompanied by chairmen of union committees, inspected the cleanliness and collection of the garbage from designated points to their dumping at designated sites.

He on the occasion urged the concerned official to pay equal attention towards plantation and protection of greenery in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

DMC- Korangi also assured people, who had gathered there and shared their problems with him, that all genuine grievances would be addressed without any delay.

APP