KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has suggested to the government to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to secure the release of famous Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said noted legal experts all around the world had already expressed concern over the miscarriage of justice in the case of Dr Aafia and it was necessary that the government of Pakistan should raise this sensitive human rights issue at all available forums, including the ICJ.

He reminded the government that India had approached the ICJ over the conviction of its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, and added that the RAW agent had been caught red-handed and he had also confessed to have committed all his gory crimes.

He argued that if a neighbouring country could go to the ICJ to save a proven murderer and killer like Jadhav, why does the government of Pakistan shies away from raising the case of innocent Aafia with the ICJ.

Altaf was of the view that the government had still to show courage to defend the Pakistani mother, languishing in a US jail. He said the sham trial of Aafia would be remembered in the history of law and jurisprudence as the worst mockery of justice. Pasban president said the coming generations of the USA would feel ashamed and embarrassed if justice was not done to Aafia. He advised the Pakistani and US administrations to review this case afresh and ensure that the sufferings of Pakistani mother came to an end without any further delay. He hoped that the historically friendly relations between Pakistan and the USA would further be strengthened if Aafia was repatriated back home on pure humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture by the new US administration for the people of Pakistan.