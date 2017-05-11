HYDERABAD:: The District Police Hyderabad has beefed up the security in all four talukas of the district in order to maintain law and order on the eve of Shab-e-Barat to be observed with due solemnity on Thursday like other parts of the country. According to police spokesman, the deployment of police force at the graveyards with body search would be carried out besides snap checking at various points of the district.

The control rooms have also been set up to monitor the activities of the people at different points particularly at the graveyards where the people would visit in large number to offer fateha at the graves of their relatives.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Mayor Hyderabad Sayed Tayyab Hussain, the cleanliness has been started at all graveyards being managed by the HMC with installations of lights and setting up the cold water camps to facilitate the visitors.