KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday called on Jamaat Ahle-Sunnat Chief Shah Abdul Haq Qadri and invited him to join PSP`s Million March on May 14.

According to details, PSP chairman along with other party leaders arrived at Jamaat Ahle-Sunnat headquarters and held a meeting with Abdul Haq Qardi, Haji Hanif and others leaders.

During the meeting various issues of Karachi came under discussion while PSP leadership invited the Jamaat to attend its Million March being held on May 14 against the Sindh government for ignoring key issues of the citizens of Karachi. Later talking to the media men, Kamal said that party leadership was thankful to Jamaat Ahle Sunnat for lending ear to the agenda of PSP, “And we hope that they will also participate in the Million March on May 14 to fight the case of Karachiites. “We spent about 18 nights outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and despite reservations with Karachi mayor, PSP wants transfer of powers to the local government representatives,” Kamal said, adding PSP raised the voice for the people while the success in achieving our agenda lies in hands of Allah Almighty.

He said that the party was making contacts with all the stakeholders of the city, and inviting them to become the part of PSP drive currently underway to get the due rights of Karachiites. “The people of Karachi who are facing difficulties and have been left in a miserable condition would not be left alone and PSP would fight their case,” he vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Abdul Haq Qadri said Mustafa Kamal had raised the voice for key issues of Karachi while his services for the city as former mayor were not hidden from anyone. “Kamal had done a marvelous job during his tenure and was recognised internationally for his services,” he added.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not serious in resolving the issues of Karachiites and due to its negligence its politics would be restricted to Larkana only.

He said it was unfortunate that garbage lay scattered at every corner of the city. “Broken cables are lying openly on main arteries such as M A Jinnah Road while the concerned authorities are not paying any heed to it,” he lamented.

He further said that Jamaat Ahle Sunnat supported every voice raised for the betterment of the citizens, adding the party would announce its participation in PSP`s Million March after consultation.