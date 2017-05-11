SUKKUR: The citizens held a protest demonstration here on Wednesday against SEPCO for not repairing the burnt transformer at Shikarpur Road.

The protesters on the occasion burnt tyres and raised slogans against SEPCO.

The speakers, including Anwar Warsi, Asghar Ali, Qaisar, Mujahid Ali and others told the media men that the fault had developed in the transformer at Shikarpur Road four days ago, and since then despite approaching the concerned SEPCO authorities, including SEPCO SDO for the repair of the transformer, neither the transformer had been repaired nor had it been replaced.

with a new one; as a result there is no electricity due to which the commercial and domestic consumers were facing problems because of severe summer heat.

They alleged that SEPCO officials and line staff were not ready to repair the transformer as they were demanding undue gratification.

They demanded of CEO, SEPCO and other high-ups to take notice of the problems being faced by the residents of Shikarpur road due to development of a fault in a transformer which could have been repaired immediately.