KARACHI - Armed men barged into a bank and looted around Rs0.7 million here in the limits of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station on Wednesday.

A gang of at least five robbers entered the branch of a local bank located at Do-Minute Chowrangi at around 10:40am, and held the staff, security guards and customers hostage.

Khawaja Ajmair Nagri SHO Asif Munnawar said that the robbers first moved towards the cash counter and then towards the strong room and also looted cash from there.

The officer said that they completed their operation within five minutes and escaped with the booty as well as pistol of the security guard before police could reach the crime scene.

The officer said that the robbers looted around Rs70,30,000 from the bank. However, police have obtained a CCTV footage of the incident and started investigations.

The SHO said that after watching the footage, it became apparent that the bank staff did not offer even a little resistance. “Rather they were seen helping the robbers in looting cash,” he added.

The officer said that the bank staff would also be questioned over their possible involvement while a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

IGP orders inquiry into bank robberies

in specific localities of Karachi

APP adds: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja has ordered DIG (CIA) to conduct a detailed inquiry into bank robberies in specific localities of Karachi and take measures to combat the crime.

He, in this connection, also directed compilation of evidences collected from the crime scenes; in this instance from the bank robbed in PS Ajmer Nagri (North Karachi) on Wednesday morning, in order to ensure arrest of culprits and their patrons, without any delay.

The Sindh police chief said that investigations must be foolproof and comprehensive so that not only the criminals in this particular case could be apprehended but also a series of similar incidents being reported for sometime was brought to an end. He also ordered the concerned officials to present a detailed report and suggest measures to beef up security of the banks as well as shops and public outlets in areas most frequently targeted by the criminals.